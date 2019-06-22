|
|
Panthana, Harry
1953 - 2019
Harry Richard Panthana, Jr., 65, of Pickerington, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. Born on July 1, 1953 to the late Harry, Sr. and Jean Panthana, Harry was a 1971 graduate of Mifflin High School. He was a member of the Teamsters Local #284. Harry will be remembered as a strong, quiet, easygoing, sometimes ornery and always loyal man. He was a rock for his family and adored his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margy; children, Greg Panthana and Jeff (Krista) Panthana; grandchildren, Angel, Ella, Kaesyn, and Dylan; sister, Margy Collins; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25th at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147, where a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26th. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Harry's memory to the OSU James Cancer Hospital at https://cancer.osu.edu. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 23, 2019