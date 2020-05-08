Peck Jr., Harry
Harry E. "Poppa" Peck, Jr., age 57; 11a.m. Visitation followed by 12p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.