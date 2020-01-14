|
Riggs, Dr. Harry
1920 - 2020
Dr. Harry E. Riggs, age 99, of Mount Gilead, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, January 11, 2020, at the Morrow Manor Nursing Center. He was born on June 21, 1920, in Columbus, OH, to the late Clyde and Hattie (Andrews) Riggs. Harry was the class president his senior year at West High School of which he graduated from in 1938. In 1944, Harry graduated from OSU with his Doctorate in Veterinarian Medicine. This same year Harry would marry the love of his life, Gwendolyn "Gwen" J. Stinson, and start his career as a Veterinarian in Mount Gilead. Left to cherish his memory includes his children, Stephen (Cheryl) Riggs of Lucas, OH and Patty (Robert) Ryan of Richmond, KY; grandchildren, Robert (Danielle Vishaway) Ryan II and Ashley (Carter) Gaddis; great grandchildren, Griffin and Ryan Gaddis; and sister, Doris Fahrenbach of Columbus, OH. Harry was preceded in death by his wife Gwen, parents Clyde and Hattie and brothers Roy, Walter, and Donald Riggs. His family will greet friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. A service to honor his life will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Jeff Canankamp officiating. Burial at Rivercliff Cemetery will be held privately at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Harry's memory to the Humane Society of Morrow County, 16 S. Main Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Harry's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 18, 2020