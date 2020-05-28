Sebring, Harry
1943 - 2020
Harry "Skip" Sebring, Jr., 76, passed on May 27, 2020. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Rose; sons, Michael (Tina) and Timothy (Carrie); two grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Walker and Sue Gardner. Graveside Service Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10am at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119. Newcomer, SW Chapel, providing services for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 31, 2020.