Or Copy this URL to Share

Sebring, Harry

1943 - 2020

Harry "Skip" Sebring, Jr., 76, passed on May 27, 2020. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Rose; sons, Michael (Tina) and Timothy (Carrie); two grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Walker and Sue Gardner. Graveside Service Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10am at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119. Newcomer, SW Chapel, providing services for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store