Harry Sebring
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sebring, Harry
1943 - 2020
Harry "Skip" Sebring, Jr., 76, passed on May 27, 2020. He is survived by wife of 54 years, Rose; sons, Michael (Tina) and Timothy (Carrie); two grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Walker and Sue Gardner. Graveside Service Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10am at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, OH 43119. Newcomer, SW Chapel, providing services for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved