Smith. Jr., Harry
Harry C. Smith Jr, age 67, passed away April 30, 2020. Born on September 26, 1952 in Charleston, West Virginia. Employee of Columbus Hi-Lo for 26 years as a customer service rep. Preceded in death by his father Harry Cecil Smith Sr. and wife Ann M. Smith. Survived by mother, Georgia Smith; sisters, Adele ( Kenny) Brown, Sylvia (Jim) Blackburn, Sandy Holley and Carrie (Mike) DiLeo; children, Julie (Jason) Marshman, Harry C. Smith III (Emily), Angelia (Bob) Stone, Jacqueline (Jack) Jones; grandchildren, Jason Marshman Jr., Harry Smith IV, Yelka Smith, Emma Stone, Christian Stone, Halley Spears, Breyanna Stone, Dominic Bennett, Gabriella Stone, Gillian Stone, Mariah Finnegan, Caleb Carson IV; many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may contribute in his memory to the family for memorial purposes. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.