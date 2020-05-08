Smith, Sr., Harry
1923 - 2020
Harry Eugene Smith, Sr. was born Nov 14, 1923 in Hutchinson, Kansas and passed on April 23, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. He grew up Ford, Kansas where he attended high school, learned to play the play clarinet and alto saxophone, attended trade school and met his future wife, Bethene Brink. Harry was called off to serve in World War II to work with Radars. He and Bethene married in 1946. He worked for the gas company and played in big band groups, and welcomed two sons, Harry Jr in 1951 and Bradley in 1953. Harry's 30 plus year career always involved working with some emerging technology. He worked in research at a lab in White Sands, New Mexico, studying the effects of G-forces on monkeys and gorillas. He later joined Western Electric, a job that would take Harry and his young family to a different city every 2-3 years. Finally, in 1964 they settled in Gahanna, Ohio when he took a job with Bell Labs where he worked to develop the first electronic telephone system. Harry retired in 1983. Harry was an active Boy Scout troupe leader and was very involved in the community as a member of the Gahanna Lion's club where he served as President, editor of the club's newsletter, and was once the Grand Marshall for the Gahanna 4th of July parade. After the boys had grown and moved away, Harry and Bethene were very involved with church activities and opened their home to help exchange students. For decades, they sold tickets to the Little Theater productions at Gahanna Lincoln High School, were active volunteers at the Franklin Park Conservatory as docents, and ushers at the Palace Theater. Harry was very devoted to Bethene. He loved listening to music, enjoyed playing golf, tinkering in the garage, challenging his wits with computers, and he made a great pot of chili. Harry is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Francis Smith, wife Bethene Smith, brother Don and son Bradley. He survived by his son, Harry E. Smith, Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kerri Thomson (Pataskala, OH) and Nina Smith (Longmont, CO). With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna,the family will hold a memorial service on November 14, 2020. To leave online condolences and for service updates visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.