Smith, Sr., Harry
1923 - 2020
Harry Eugene Smith, Sr. was born Nov 14, 1923 in Hutchinson, Kansas and passed on April 23, 2020 in Gahanna, Ohio. Harry is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Francis Smith, wife Bethene Smith, brother Don and son Bradley. He survived by his son, Harry E. Smith, Jr.; daughters-in-law, Kerri Thomson, Pataskala, OH, and Nina Smith, Longmont, CO. With the assistance of SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna, the family will hold a memorial service on November 14, 2020 at 11AM. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com