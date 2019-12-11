|
|
Stewart, Harry
1941 - 2019
Harry M. Stewart, age 78, passed away December 10, 2019. Born in Leon, WV May 17, 1941. He is survived by brothers, Orville J. (Patty), Charles (Lena), and Bill (Reba) Stewart; sister, Elise Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13 from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Union Cemetery. To view extended obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019