Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Stewart


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Stewart Obituary
Stewart, Harry
1941 - 2019
Harry M. Stewart, age 78, passed away December 10, 2019. Born in Leon, WV May 17, 1941. He is survived by brothers, Orville J. (Patty), Charles (Lena), and Bill (Reba) Stewart; sister, Elise Alexander; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13 from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 11 am at O. R. Woodyard South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. Interment Union Cemetery. To view extended obituary visit www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -