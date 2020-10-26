Taylor, Harry
1930 - 2020
Harry Herbert Taylor, age 90, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020. He was born February 4, 1930 in Newark, Ohio to Welby and Elsie Taylor. Harry graduated from Union Local High School in 1948 then attended Muskingum College graduating in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in History and Geography. Harry enlisted in the Air Force and served his country proudly for 20 years as a navigator before retiring. He also worked as an insurance adjuster for General Motors for 30 years. Harry has been a long-time member of Lions of Gahanna where he held several positions and received many awards for his dedication. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years, Boy Scouts Pack leader and an active member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mildred Boring, Nancy Richards and Mary Margaret Taylor, and his wife of 62 years, Mary Carolyn Taylor. He is survived by his children, John Herbert (Ai) Taylor, Mary Kathryn (David) Egger, Richard Scott Taylor and Robert Christopher (Delisa) Buckingham-Taylor; grandchildren, Nicholas Egger, Stephanie (Josh) Crabtree and Aidan Buckingham-Taylor; great-grandsons, Hunter Crabtree and Tucker James Crabtree; brother-in-law, John A. Smith; sister-in-law, Ellen Anderson; extended family and friends. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna with a Funeral service to follow at 11:30am. Interment at Bladensburg Cemetery in Knox County. Those who wish to, may donate in Harry's memory to Lions Club of Gahanna or Stonybrook United Methodist Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com
