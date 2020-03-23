|
|
Templeton, Harry
1929 - 2020
Harry R. Templeton, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born June 28, 1929 in Olmsted Falls, Ohio to Harry R. and Leta (Mayborn) Templeton. Harry was a graduate of Lakewood High School in 1947, and The University of Chicago in 1959 where he also pursued graduate courses in the Humanities. Mr. Templeton also served in the Army for 2 years in the 1950's. After graduating from The University of Chicago, he taught mathematics at Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey for one year and then began a career in public relations. Eventually this led to a lengthy relationship with Battelle Memorial Institute where he became Manager of Publications. After retiring from Battelle Memorial Institute in 1994, he attended "Program 60" at The Ohio State University and enjoyed classes in History, Architecture, Religion, Shakespeare, and much more. Mr. Templeton was a longtime supporter of the Columbus Museum of Art, Wexner Center for the Arts, BalletMet, and Opera Columbus. He was an avid sports fan following the Ohio State Buckeyes and his beloved Cleveland Browns, Tribe and Cavaliers. Harry also enjoyed tennis, travel, reading, gardening, the ocean, building and fixing things around the house, and visiting with family and friends whenever possible. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth (Cook) Templeton; and sons, Phillip (Carol and granddaughter, Addison) Templeton, and Charles (Sandra) Templeton; brother, William (Sally) Templeton; sister-in-law, Jeanne Templeton; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters Jane (Earl), Anne (Sid), Bess (Elliott), brothers Richard (Elaine), and Robert. Immediate family will have a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, friends may, if they wish, contribute to the . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Upper Arlington, OH 43221, with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020