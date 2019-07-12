|
Smith, Harry Vernon "Smitty"
1944 - 2019
Harry Vernon "Smitty" Smith, passed away at Riverside Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2019, serenaded by the soothing sound of "The Four Tops" and surrounded by family and loved ones. Smitty was 75 at the time of his passing. Harry is preceded in death by his mother Filamena (Maselli) Blair, stepfather Cobern Blair, grandmother Anna Maselli, grandfather Rocco Maselli, uncles Nick Maselli, Ralph Maselli, Steve Maselli, Julius Maselli, Don Maselli and William Maselli. Harry is lovingly remembered by his four children, Michele Garchar/Scott of Akron, Melissa Smith of Columbus, Melanie Kesselring/Jim of Columbus, Harry V. Smith III "Sonny"/Taylor Atkins of Las Vegas; grandchildren, James and Caleb Garchar, Ellie and Cole Corder, and Bella Kesselring. Harry's best friend and confidant, Lynne Penzone (Dublin) enjoyed many years of friendship, love and laughter during his life and was by his side as he breathed his last. Harry was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1944. He graduated from Aquinas College High School in 1962 and went on to attend The Ohio State University, which is no doubt where he gained his love and appreciation of OSU football. Harry went on to barber school and opened his first salon 52 years ago. Harry worked until cancer had taken over his body early in 2019, patiently loving and caring for his clients and friends for over five decades. He was blessed to have a career that he enjoyed and was passionate for every day. Harry was a passionate music lover of all things Motown and sang in a local group "Phil and the Catalina's." Harry enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was happiest when golfing. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 1559 Roxbury Road (Marble Cliff), with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Harry has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Aquinas College High School Scholarship fund, 2009 Hayer Court, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 14, 2019