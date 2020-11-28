Wicktrom, Harry W.
1928 - 2020
Harry W. Wickstrom, age 92, long-time resident of Worthington OH, died Friday, November 20, 2020 after a life well lived. He was born October 4, 1928 to Warner and Semmy Wickstrom, after they emigrated from Sweden to Cedar Grove NJ. Harry is survived by his brother Morgan, his wife Carol Warmbold Wickstrom of 63 years, their four sons (Tom, Rick, Dan, Tim), 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandsons. Harry graduated from Bloomfield HS and New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He served as a cryptographer in the US Army during the Korean War. Harry was proud of his Swedish heritage and active in the Columbus Scandinavian Club as a board member and folk dancer. After his retirement from Crane Plastics in Columbus OH, he remained active as a competitive Bridge player (Life Master), bowler, and golfer. He and Carol moved from Worthington OH in 2017 to the Evergreen Retirement Community at 3110 Evergreen Ridge Drive, Cincinnati OH 45215 to be closer to family. He will be remembered as a caring person with a dry sense of humor who rarely complained. There will be no visitation or funeral service as Harry donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or other charity of your choice
.