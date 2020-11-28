1/1
Harry W. Wicktrom
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wicktrom, Harry W.
1928 - 2020
Harry W. Wickstrom, age 92, long-time resident of Worthington OH, died Friday, November 20, 2020 after a life well lived. He was born October 4, 1928 to Warner and Semmy Wickstrom, after they emigrated from Sweden to Cedar Grove NJ. Harry is survived by his brother Morgan, his wife Carol Warmbold Wickstrom of 63 years, their four sons (Tom, Rick, Dan, Tim), 13 grandchildren, and 8 great grandsons. Harry graduated from Bloomfield HS and New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He served as a cryptographer in the US Army during the Korean War. Harry was proud of his Swedish heritage and active in the Columbus Scandinavian Club as a board member and folk dancer. After his retirement from Crane Plastics in Columbus OH, he remained active as a competitive Bridge player (Life Master), bowler, and golfer. He and Carol moved from Worthington OH in 2017 to the Evergreen Retirement Community at 3110 Evergreen Ridge Drive, Cincinnati OH 45215 to be closer to family. He will be remembered as a caring person with a dry sense of humor who rarely complained. There will be no visitation or funeral service as Harry donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or other charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved