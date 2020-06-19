Or Copy this URL to Share

Bowman, Harvey

1952 - 2020

Harvey L. Bowman, age 67, was called home June 12, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1463. Masks are Required to enter facility.



