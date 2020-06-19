Harvey Bowman
1952 - 2020
Bowman, Harvey
1952 - 2020
Harvey L. Bowman, age 67, was called home June 12, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Life Celebration 11AM Friday, June 26, 2020 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1463. Masks are Required to enter facility.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
June 19, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
