Covert, Harvey
1927 - 2020
Harvey Covert, retired DDS, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at home on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Holly (Paul) Colello; son, Todd (Lisa) Covert; granddaughter, Samantha (Adam) Malinowski; great-grandson, Nolan Malinowski; sister, Ellen Welch; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit shaw-davis.com to leave condolences.
1927 - 2020
Harvey Covert, retired DDS, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at home on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Holly (Paul) Colello; son, Todd (Lisa) Covert; granddaughter, Samantha (Adam) Malinowski; great-grandson, Nolan Malinowski; sister, Ellen Welch; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit shaw-davis.com to leave condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 3, 2020.