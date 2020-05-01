Harvey Covert
Covert, Harvey
1927 - 2020
Harvey Covert, retired DDS, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away at home on April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Holly (Paul) Colello; son, Todd (Lisa) Covert; granddaughter, Samantha (Adam) Malinowski; great-grandson, Nolan Malinowski; sister, Ellen Welch; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future date at Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit shaw-davis.com to leave condolences.

Im so very sorry to hear this. My family loved Harv so much. Jerry and I enjoyed our times with you especially when we were first married. Lots of fun at Mary and Eds house. Lots of love, hugs and prayers to all of you.
ROSEMARY MASON
Family
