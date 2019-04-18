|
|
Lescalleet, Harvey
1935 - 2019
Harvey W. "HB" Lescalleet, 83, of Pataskala, OH, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, OH. Harvey was born in Newark, OH to Harvey E. and Ura Pearl Shepherd-Lescalleet-Mitchell on December 1, 1935. He was preceded in death by parents, siblings Ralph Lescalleet, Helen Louise Lescalleet, C Ruth Lescalleet Miller Romine, Carl Lescalleet, and son Curtis Lescalleet. Harvey is survived by children, Carey (Nelvin) Young, Craig (Genevieve) Lescalleet; grandchildren, Cohrin Dartt, Tyler (Annie) Dartt, Zachary Lescalleet, and Abigail Lescalleet; great grandchild, Alayna Dartt; niece, Cynthia (James) Nemeth; and great-nephew, Christopher (Noel) Nemeth. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for complete service information and leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019