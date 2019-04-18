The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wagram United Methodist Church
9535 Mink Street SW
Reynoldsburg, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Lescalleet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Lescalleet

Obituary Condolences

Harvey Lescalleet Obituary
Lescalleet, Harvey
1935 - 2019
Harvey W. "HB" Lescalleet, 83, of Pataskala, OH, passed away on April 15, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, OH. Harvey was born in Newark, OH to Harvey E. and Ura Pearl Shepherd-Lescalleet-Mitchell on December 1, 1935. He was preceded in death by parents, siblings Ralph Lescalleet, Helen Louise Lescalleet, C Ruth Lescalleet Miller Romine, Carl Lescalleet, and son Curtis Lescalleet. Harvey is survived by children, Carey (Nelvin) Young, Craig (Genevieve) Lescalleet; grandchildren, Cohrin Dartt, Tyler (Annie) Dartt, Zachary Lescalleet, and Abigail Lescalleet; great grandchild, Alayna Dartt; niece, Cynthia (James) Nemeth; and great-nephew, Christopher (Noel) Nemeth. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com for complete service information and leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
Download Now