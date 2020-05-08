Harvey Myers
Harvey E. Myers, 67, passed Mar. 13, 2020 in Columbus. Born Sept. 21, 1952 in Huntington, WV, truck driver 19 yrs for Swift retiring 2001. Two brothers survive, Carmichael (Becky) and Marvie Myers, both of Huntington; deeply missed by Donald and Doris Harrington, D.J., Mary West, Doris McClung and many others. Offer condolences online at LEAF CREMATION, (614) 961-4200, leafcremationohio.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
