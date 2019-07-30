|
|
Newpoff, Harvey
1945 - 2019
Harvey Louis Newpoff, died Friday, July 26, 2019. He was a proud veteran on the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He was a former member of The American Legion, Jewish War Veteran and AmVets. He was a graduate of Franklin University and The Security Program at The Eastland Police Academy. He always endeavored to be honest, sincere and straightforward. He considered himself lucky to leave a host of friends that he greatly appreciated, for their kindness, loyalty and concern. He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel Newpoff and Faye Greenberg, his wonderful half-sister Helen Marx and stepfather Greenberg. His career was varied in Sales, Teaching and Private Security work. Of his many interests, reading history was his favorite, "Past is Prolong." A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:30 AM at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019