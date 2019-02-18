|
|
Goosby, Hasani
1977 - 2019
Hasani Lateef Goosby, born July 27, 1977, was called home by our Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. As a member of Greater Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ, Hasani lived his life surrounded by family and friends. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle who had an uncanny ability to keep the people he loved constantly smiling. Hasani's greatest love was for his sons, whom he adored. Left to cherish his memory and honor his legacy are his parents, Rowenia (Michael) Hawkins and Kenneth Goosby; grandmother, Diana Wade Nolan; sons, Dominic, Hasani Jr., Isaiah, Jaion, Yazan and Isani; siblings, Adiaha, Donté (Christian) and Michael; nieces, Rakia, Daliea and Tamyra; nephews, Maleek, Donté II, Mahki, Parker and Michael Jr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and friends. Hasani will be laid to rest on Monday, February 25 at the Greater Liberty Temple Church of God in Christ, 1132 Windsor Avenue. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm. Interment at Union Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The GOOSBY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019