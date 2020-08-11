Marcum, Haskel
1934 - 2020
Haskel Marcum, born July 10, 1934 in Martin County, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. Haskel lived a life committed to his faith and family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Lockbourne Freewill Baptist Church. Haskel began working on the C&O Railroad at the age of 16. He enjoyed his job as lineman for the railroad and retired from the C&O Railroad after 41 years. Preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Dexter, parents William and Grace (Hammond) Marcum, brothers Everett, Frank, Keither, Ezra, and James, sisters Velma, Letha, Liz, Emaline, Pauline, and Arlene. He is survived by daughter, Debra (Dennis) Gillenwater; son, Michael (Wanda) Marcum; four grandchildren, Bethany (Ryan) Brown, Julie (Chad) Staffan, Laura (Toby) Cline, Michael Marcum II; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Evelyn, Lydia and Andrew Brown, Megan, Sarah, Kaitlyn and Avery Staffan, Kiley, Ellie, Sadie and Hailey Cline; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11am at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4pm. Please follow COVID 19 restrictions when attending. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
.