Gundy Bullock, Hattie
1929 - 2019
Mother Hattie M. Gundy Bullock, age 89. Sunrise July 13, 1929 in Bonaire, GA and Sunset June 29, 2019 in Marion, OH. Mother Bullock was a long time member of Triedstone Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board and Seasoned Citizens Ministries. She was preceded in death by her parents Pink Canion and Sara Pearl Wilson, husbands Hardwick Gundy Sr. and Haywood Bullock Jr., brothers Pink Jr., Alvin, Felix, Melvin and William Cainion, sisters Ora Lee Smith, Myrtis Cainion, Mary Grace Cainion, Hazel Green and Pearl Favors Jennings. Left to cherish her memory; son, Hardwick Gundy Jr. (fiance, Cheryl Martin); daughter, MaryAnn Cook; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. Visitation 5pm and Home Going Service 6pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd Ave. Entombment 10:30am Monday at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To order flowers, offer condolences to The BULLOCK/GUNDY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019