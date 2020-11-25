Hampton, Hattie
1948 - 2020
Hattie Mae Hampton, age 71. Sunrise December 10, 1948 and Sunset November 24, 2020. Private Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HAMPTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com