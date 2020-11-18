1/1
Hattie Malone
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Malone, Hattie
1941 - 2020
Hattie Louise Malone, age 79. Sunrise May 22, 1941 and Sunset November 14, 2020. Public Viewing at 10am and Private Visitation 11AM followed by Private Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Yeshua Is Lord Ministries, 116 Miami Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Malone Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Yeshua Is Lord Ministries
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Yeshua Is Lord Ministries
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Yeshua Is Lord Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
