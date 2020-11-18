Malone, Hattie
1941 - 2020
Hattie Louise Malone, age 79. Sunrise May 22, 1941 and Sunset November 14, 2020. Public Viewing at 10am and Private Visitation 11AM followed by Private Funeral Service 12PM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Yeshua Is Lord Ministries, 116 Miami Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Malone Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com