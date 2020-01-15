Home

Hattie Waunita Martin

Hattie Waunita Martin Obituary
Martin, Hattie Waunita
1925 - 2020
Hattie Waunita Martin, age 94, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband Eugene Martin, parents Robert and Naomi Dixson, brother Alfred Dixson, sisters Mary Adams, Doris Harris and Judy Brown. Waunita is survived by her siblings, Roberta Burnett, Janice Dixson, Sophia Johnson and David Dixson; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends and family may visit Monday, January 20, 2020 from 12-1pm. A graveside service will take place at 2pm at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, Canal Winchester, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020
