Robinson-Laug, Haydn

1992 - 2019

Haydn Wyatt Robinson-Laug, 26, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Asheville, North Carolina. Haydn was born on September 9, 1992 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Laug, and his paternal grandparents, Melinda and Homer Robinson. Haydn is survived by his mother, Christina (William) Kemp, his father Phillip (Kim) Robinson, his maternal grandmother, Sheralynn Laug, his uncles Shannon DeMoss, Roby Robinson and Chris (Amanda) Robinson, and numerous cousins and extended family members. Haydn dedicated himself to traveling and seeing as much of the United States as possible. He made many new friends on his journeys and always looked forward to the next adventure. Haydn was a reflective person who always sought to learn and grow. Throughout his life, Haydn enjoyed experiencing nature and strived to bring positivity into everyday situations. Haydn will be deeply missed by many, but most especially by his parents Christina and Phil. They have an emptiness that can never be filled, but can be somewhat healed in time by thoughts of their little boy smiling, laughing, and playing with his beloved dogs. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. "When it is dark enough, you can see the stars." - Ralph Waldo Emerson. Haydn, You my dear, sweet boy will forever be my star and I will always look to the night sky to find your brightness in my darkest times. I love you and will miss you forever. Mom