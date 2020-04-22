|
McCann, Hazel M.
1925 - 2020
Age 94, December 20, 1925 – April 21, 2020. Passed away peacefully at her home in Grove City. Survived by her loving husband, Clyde D. McCann, Sr., celebrating 76 years of marriage; 5 children, Sharon (Frank) Smith, Susan (Dennis) Shreve, Denny (Terry) McCann, Dianna Debo, and Rick (Chris) McCann; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Hazel McCann and Helen McCann; brothers-in-law, James McCann and Harold Fast; and nephew Joseph Morris. She was a long-time active member of Grace of God Lutheran Church, Luther B. Turner Lodge Turnerettes, Eastern Star, and Grove City Community Club. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Interment Sunset Cemetery. When services are able to be public, a Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory, extend condolences, watch her tribute video, or check on scheduled public services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020