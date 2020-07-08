Nelson, Hazel
1934 - 2020
She was born on March 15, 1934 in Cow Creek, West Virginia. An employee of General Motors, she retired after 44 years of service. Also an ordained minister, she spent her life sharing her love of Jesus and His gospel message to anyone with whom she came in contact. She had a deep love of family and caring for others. She is survived by her sons, James Robert (Kathy) Nelson Jr, Brian (Margaret) Neal, Jack Dorman; and her daughter, Tanda (Martin Mueller) Nelson; grandchildren, Eric (Julia) Nelson, Lonnie (Myriam) Liming, Jessica Liming, Jason Sprick, and Adam Sprick, Susie (David) Bowers and Cheryl (Chris) Scott; great-grandchildren, Will and Nick; Hannah, Stella, Sophia, Ruben, Isabella and Camila; Gabriel, Carly, Zach, Max, Jackson, Savannah, Olivia and Sidney. She is also survived by two sisters, Henrietta and Sue; brother, Carl Ra;y and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years James Robert Nelson Sr, daughter Wanda Sprick, parents Henry and Lenis Alderman as well as three brothers and two sisters. Friends and Family may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, 6-8pm Friday, July 10, where a service will be held Saturday, July 11 at 10am. Interment to follow, Fairview Memorial Gardens, Lewis Center. Friends if they wish may contribute in her memory to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at ifcj.org
Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
.