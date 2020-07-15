Hazel Reynolds

Reynolds, Hazel

Hazel Doris (Wood) Reynolds is with her Savior, Jesus Christ enjoying eternal happiness in Heaven. Hazel succumbed to COVID-19 on July 14, 2020 while living in NC. She was born on October 14, 1933 in Corinne, W. VA and later grew up in Kentucky. Her father worked as coal miner. She considered herself a true "coal miner's daughter," a song she loved to sing and play on guitar. Hazel's was a poet, songwriter, and musician who loved music. She was a favorite at open mic night at Gatsby's singing and playing "golden oldies" with lots of audience participation. One of her prized published essays was "Things To Do When You Turn 70." Hazel also spent her 80th birthday zip lining in Hocking Hills with members of the book club that she started. Hazel was a huge fan of John Schwab (McGuffey Lane). John set up a live video while Hazel was traveling from OH to NC. He sang her favorite songs and they chatted. John is to be admired as a true friend. Heartfelt thanks go out to Mae Rooker for a loving 55-year friendship and Wayne Collins for providing gentle care during her last years in Whitehall. Both Mae and Wayne are very special people. Survivors include her daughter, Hazel (Sue) Reynolds; sons, Chuck (Linda) Reynolds and William (Kim) Reynolds. Hazel's greatest joy were her grandchildren, Billie (Reynolds) Rumer and Peter Reynolds who also survive her. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care; 292 MacDougall Dr, West End, NC 27376. Attn: Amanda.



