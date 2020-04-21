|
|
Snook, Hazel
Hazel Lucille Snook, 88, of Bellefontaine, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Darby Glenn Care Center, Hilliard, Ohio. Hazel was born in West Mansfield on March 20, 1932, to the late Joseph L. and Ethel L. (Young) Wagner. She was also preceded in death by her husband John Paul Snook, Sr. on March 17, 1995, a brother Gilbert Wagner, an infant daughter Nikki Thornhill, and step-daughter Becky Snook Flood. Hazel worked for many years at Bulldog Electric. She was a member of West Mansfield Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed her grandchildren and participating in church activities. Hazel is survived by her children, Vicki Thornhill of Hilliard, and John Paul (Wendy) Snook, Jr. of Hilliard; step-daughters, Bonnie Snook of Upper Sandusky, Sherry Barth of Upper Sandusky, Diane (Stanley) Hartzler of New Richland, and Paula (Mick) Walters of Marion; 2 grandchildren, Ashley Snook and John (Jasmine) Snook; a great-granddaughter, Javeri Snook; and a brother, Glen Wagner of Bellefontaine. There will be no services at this time, due to the pandemic. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at a later date. Her urn will be interred in Greenlawn Cemetery, West Mansfield, next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel's memory to the West Mansfield Baptist Church, 283 North Dean St., West Mansfield, OH 43358. Special thanks to Hazel's caregivers at Edgewater Place - Plain City, Darby Glenn Care Center – Hilliard, and Bella Care Hospice. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020