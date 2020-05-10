Robinson, Heath
1981 - 2020
The Battle is Over, Your Victory is Won. Heath Michael Robinson, age 39, of Pickerington, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 6 after a battle with lung cancer believed to be caused by burn pit exposure during his deployment to Iraq. Born April 15, 1981 on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he then lived with his family in Plattsburgh, New York before moving back to the Columbus area. Heath enlisted in the Ohio Army National Guard in 2003, and served a tour in Kosovo and Iraq with the 285th Area Support Medical Company and was a two time Ohio Army National Guard NCO of the Year in 2012 and 2013. Heath is survived by his wife of 7 years, Danielle (Kaufman); daughter Brielle; mother, Kathi Robinson of Columbus; sisters; Shelli (Tarrie) Wass and Nicole (Rob) Applegate of Reynoldsburg; his wife's parents: Susan and David Zeier and Leonard and Mary Kaufman all of Sandusky, Ohio ; grandmother Joy Hall of Reynoldsburg; uncles, Bruce and David Hall; nieces, Aurora and Daphne and cousins, Lexi and Ryder. Heath is also survived by many loving wonderful friends and his close knit military family. The Robinson family would like to thank Dr. Tarek Chidiac and his entire team at Zangmeister Cancer Center as well as Joli Beasley, Anitra Myer and Bethany Dull at the Columbus VA. Your caring support has been a true gift. Danielle would also like to thank Major Michael Antonas, COL Melissa Mason, SGM Christopher Thomas and SSG Barton Benes of the Ohio Army National Guard. A private visitation will be held at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Road N. Pickerington, OH 43147. A video stream of the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at 11AM with interment directly to follow at Union Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Memorial Fund with Burn Pits 360 Veterans Organization at 201 N. 4th Street, Robstown, TX 78380 or contributions can be made online at https://burnpits360.kindful.com/ and click on the Heath Robinson campaign. Or donate to Families For A Cure in honor of Heath Robinson; P.O. Box 733, Hilliard, OH 43026. Or go to their website at www.familiesforacure.org. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2020.