Manter, Heather "Mikki"
1975 - 2020
Heather Michele (Marion) Manter "Mikki", age 45, of Grove City, passed away on September 21, 2020 at The James Cancer Hospital. Mikki was born May 25, 1975 to Thomas and Sharon (Newlen) Marion in Columbus, OH. She was a Dental Assistant at Cross Creeks Dental in Pickerington. Mikki was very proud of her profession and all she accomplished in her work and loved her work family unconditionally. Mikki will be remembered for her beautiful smile, spunky attitude, and her never ending selflessness. She is survived by her daughters, Claudia (Noah Tornes) Manter and Miranda Grandy; father, Thomas Marion; sister, Rachel (Andy) McCoy; brother, Matthew Marion; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Sharon Marion, brother Todd Marion and grandmother Pauline Newlen. To honor Mikki's wishes, her family will be having private services. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
.