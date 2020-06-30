Heather Monroe
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monroe, Heather
1974 - 2020
Heather Jo (Rebecca) Monroe descended into Heaven from her home in Centerburg, Ohio on June 25, 2020. Heather was born at Riverside Hospital April 26, 1974 to her parents Joseph and Jo Ann (Hensley) Rebecca. Heather was a dedicated, inspiring teacher for Columbus City Schools. She was a committed Boy Scout leader, and an active member of the Church of Christ in Centerburg. Her faithfulness to family, home, and school community are her legacy. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Rebecca. She is survived by her husband, James Monroe; son, Ty Moore; stepson, Anthony Monroe; mother, Jo Ann; brother, J.D. Rebecca III (Kelly); sister, Colleen (Rebecca) Wingard (Brian), and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, July 3 from 5-7pm at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will occur July 7 at 5pm at the Centerburg Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Centerburg Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved