Monroe, Heather
1974 - 2020
Heather Jo (Rebecca) Monroe descended into Heaven from her home in Centerburg, Ohio on June 25, 2020. Heather was born at Riverside Hospital April 26, 1974 to her parents Joseph and Jo Ann (Hensley) Rebecca. Heather was a dedicated, inspiring teacher for Columbus City Schools. She was a committed Boy Scout leader, and an active member of the Church of Christ in Centerburg. Her faithfulness to family, home, and school community are her legacy. Heather was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Rebecca. She is survived by her husband, James Monroe; son, Ty Moore; stepson, Anthony Monroe; mother, Jo Ann; brother, J.D. Rebecca III (Kelly); sister, Colleen (Rebecca) Wingard (Brian), and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, July 3 from 5-7pm at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will occur July 7 at 5pm at the Centerburg Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.