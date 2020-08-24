1/1
Heidi LaCorte
LaCorte, Heidi
1958 - 2020
Heidi LaCorte, age 61, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away August 23, 2020. She was born November 8, 1958 in Linden, OH. Heidi worked as a Registered Nurse for 8 years and Licensed Massage Therapist for 16 years, hardworking and selflessly caring for her patients. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by her father John F. LaCorte, son Douglas Grandy and brother Brett LaCorte. Survivors include her mother, Roberta LaCorte; four children, Ryan (Tracie) LaCorte, Dillon Grandy, Kevin Gire and Carly Mason; 7 grandchildren, Talea, Alyssa, Ryan, Sophia, Miranda, Olivia and Emma; 5 siblings, Doug LaCorte, Scott (Tammy) LaCorte, Leslie LaCorte, Amy LaCorte and Autumn (Rick) Darnell; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit 5-8pm on Thursday, August 27, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 11am on Friday, August 28 at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Ohio Health Hospice. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
