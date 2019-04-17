|
|
Orndorf, Heidi
Heidi Ann Orndorf, age 73, of Sunbury, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Friendship Village of Columbus. She was born on August 7, 1945 in Walled Lake, MI to the late Norbert A. and Louise E. (McCurry) Hafner. Heidi graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1962, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Michigan State University in 1967. She also met the love of her life while attending Michigan State, David A. Orndorf, whom she married on December 31st, 1966 in Walled Lake. After graduating from college, Heidi taught school for a few years before staying home to manage the family. Together Heidi and David shared over 52 years raising their children and making a home. A longtime member of the Vineyard Church of Delaware County, Heidi was a happy, friendly person who always found the good in people, and was extremely giving and kind. Known as one who never uttered a harsh or unkind word about anyone, Heidi always found the good in others. Close friends say she acted as the personification of Jesus' love. Heidi spent many hours volunteering for the Pregnancy Distress Center and for Friendship Village. She was a natural mentor that enjoyed helping and comforting others. Her greatest achievement was raising a successful family (along with husband David, of course) and seeing their children raise successful families of their own. In addition to her husband David, Heidi is survived by daughter, Kelly (Brian) Burton, Westerville; and son Brad, Centerburg; grandchildren, Grant, Julia, James, Henry, and Madison; along with brothers, Mike (Debbie) Hafner, Traverse City, MI, Patrick (Vicki) Hafner, Oldsmar, FL and Terrance (Karen) Hafner, Winter Haven, FL; and special friends, Anita and Pat. Friends may call Saturday, April 20 from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. St. 61, Sunbury. At Heidi's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Heidi's name to the . Condolences and special memories may be shared at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Orndorf family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019