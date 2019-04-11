|
|
Miller, Heidi Sue
1970 - 2019
Heidi Sue Miller, 48, of Norwood, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 5, 2019. She was born April 30, 1970 in Newark, Ohio to Kenneth E. Snyder and the late Pauline M. Snyder. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother SallyAnn Berendts Snyder. She is survived by her father, Kenneth E. Snyder; brother, David Carpenter; nephew, Kevin Carpenter; and neice, Kaylie Carpenter. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH, 43054 with a luncheon to follow. Interment of ashes to follow at Mifflin Cemetery at 12:45pm. Fr. Denis Kigozi and Rev. Tom Snyder will Celebrate the Mass. Those who wish may contribute to a favorite of their choice. Visit www.schoedinger.com for a more extended obituary and to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019