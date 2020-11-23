Adams, Helen
2/22/1929 - 11/21/2020
Helen Celeste Adams, age 91, of Grove City, died on November 21, 2020 at her home. She lived on her own terms and was happy to leave when she was called to Heaven. Up until the very end her positive outlook and sense of humor remained with her. She will be remembered for her generosity and kindness; her wonderful cooking; love of the Buckeyes and margaritas. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Mary Altier, husband Lon Adams, grandson Jon Ellis, numerous siblings. Helen is survived by daughters, Jan (Foster) Moffo, Rita (Jack) Roese; granddaughters, Julie (Chris) Frase, Jill Roese, Jackie (Jan) Williams, Carla Moffo and Yvonne Cyre; great grandchildren, Nathan (Desiree) and Jordan (Alex) Frase, Miranda (Kyle) Bennett, Brian (Jasmine), Nadia, Vegas, and Helena Roese, and Elijah Ellis; great great grandchildren, Avaya, Adam and August; siblings, Ronnie Altier and Rita Hillis; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All services are to be private. Visit www.buckeyecremation.com
