Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Burial
Following Services
Fernwood Cemetery
Lockbourne, OH
Helen Barnett Obituary
Barnett, Helen
1935 - 2020
Helen L. Barnett, age 84, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Barnett; children, Theresa Barnett, Edward (Jane) Barnett and Vonda Barnett; grandchildren, Kelly (Doug) Hufford and Michael (Rachel) Barnett; great-grandson, Luke Hufford; siblings, Carol Rowe and Thomas May; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, January 16 at 10 am. Burial to directly follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020
