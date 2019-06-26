|
Bensch, Helen
1926 - 2019
Helen Joy Bensch, 93, of Reynoldsburg, died June 22, 2019, at Wesley Ridge Retirement Community. She was born in Westerville, Ohio, the daughter of Frederick and Mildred Salter. Joy received her B.A. degree from Ohio State University and taught art in Bryan, OH before her marriage in 1953. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Pickerington. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Donald Bensch. She is survived by son, Chris Bensch (husband, Dan McGuire); daughter, Kathy Bates; and grandchildren, Ryan Bates and Abby Bates. A gathering of friends and light lunch reception will be held on July 1, from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Kimes Chapel at Wesley Ridge, 2225 Taylor Park Dr., in Reynoldsburg, followed by a brief memorial service at 2 p.m. If you so desire, memorial contributions in Joy's memory may be made to recognize the gracious care she received these past eight years at the English Garden 1 memory facility by making a donation to the Wesley Ridge Employee Holiday Gratuity Fund. Donations can be mailed to: Wesley Ridge Retirement Community, Attn: Development Office, 2229 Taylor Park Drive, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. The family is being served by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. Please leave messages and condolences to the family at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019