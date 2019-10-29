|
Bercaw, Helen
1919 - 2019
Helen Grierson Bercaw, a resident of Grandview Heights for 67 years, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on October 21, 2019. Helen was born in Manchester, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Hester (Blankenship) Grierson on November 1, 1919. In 1947, Helen married her beloved husband, Atcherson Bercaw at Trinity Episcopal Church where both of their daughters would also eventually marry. Helen and Atcherson enjoyed a very happy marriage and as a family they enjoyed spending time at Buckeye Lake. Helen took delight in being the card playing matriarch of a close and loving family. Helen's love of children and teaching was her life's work. She began her 51 year teaching career at the age of 19. After her first four years of teaching and receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree from Rio Grande College, she continued her next 47 years of teaching in Columbus Public Schools. She received her Masters Degree from Ohio State University in 1943. Helen was a life member of OEA, NEA, CEA, and Delta Kappa Gamma. Her decades of commitment and passion she shared through teaching made a positive difference in the lives of her students. Her philosophy was "God made them and he didn't make mistakes". In addition to her parents, husband, and six brothers and sisters, Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law Phil Allen. Helen is lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Linda Sweazy (Douglas) and Pamela Allen; four granddaughters, Andrea Sweazy Grammel (David), Elena Sweazy, Sarah Allen-Hageman (Derek), and Natalee Johnson (Rick); five great-grandchildren, Audrey and Annalise Grammel, Ian and Sophia Hageman, and Caleb Johnson. Helen is also survived by beloved nephews and nieces; and very dear friend, whom she considered a sister, Jeanine Provencal. The family will receive friends at the Schoedinger Funeral Home located at 151 East Main Street in Circleville on November 1, 2019 between the hours of 10-11am. The funeral service, officiated by Reverend Tad Grover, will begin at 11am at the funeral home. Fellowship for family and friends will immediately follow from 12-2pm at Community United Methodist Church located at 120 North Pickaway Street in Circleville. Interment will take place in Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus at the close of the fellowship. This celebration of life would have been Helen's 100th birthday.
