Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
720 Mt. Vernon Ave.
Helen Brown-Hill


1918 - 2019
Helen Brown-Hill Obituary
Brown-Hill, Helen
1918 - 2019
Helen W. Brown-Hill, age 101. Born June 15, 1918 in Augusta, Georgia. She departed this life Monday, September 16, 2019 at OSU Hospital. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, and to offer condolences to The BROWN-HILL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
