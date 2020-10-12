Smith, Helen C.
Helen Catherine Smith, age 99, of Springfield, passed away on October 10, 2020 at Wooded Glen. She was born on August 21, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Fred and Clara (Mann) Kaiser. Survivors include; son, Fred D. (Kathleen) Smith of Altamonte Springs, Florida; five grandchildren, Allison (Brian) Krisch of Philadelphia, Jacob Thomas of Sandusky, Joseph Thomas of Chicago, Jaret (Emily) Adams and Brice (Brandi) Adams of Urbana; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas M. Smith in 2008, two daughters Barbara A. Smith in 1957 and Lynne E. Thomas of Bellevue, Ohio in 2020 and two brothers William and Richard (Glenna) Kaiser. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of her life will follow, with live-streaming available on the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page at 11am. Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate Cemetery, Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Helen's name to the Lynne Thomas Foundation, c/o First National Bank, 120 North Street, Bellevue, Ohio 44811. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com