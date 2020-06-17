Clark, Helen
1929 - 2020
Helen Clark, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 while she peacefully rested at home. Helen was born on March 5, 1929 in Deep Well, West Virginia to Ira and Grace O'Dell. Helen retired after 23 years at RG Barry's as a shoe binder. She was a faithful woman of God and a member of Living Savior Ministries. Helen enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, puzzle books, shopping and rides through the country with her family. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, her ornery personality and fun filled jokes. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Clark; sisters Joanne Fox, Edith Smith, Bertha Schaffer. Survived by her children, Donna (Tim) Taynor, Vicki Clark, Cliff Rorabugh, Connie Knox and Cindy Francisco; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors from 12-1pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 followed by funeral service at 1pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share condolences with the family.
1929 - 2020
Helen Clark, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020 while she peacefully rested at home. Helen was born on March 5, 1929 in Deep Well, West Virginia to Ira and Grace O'Dell. Helen retired after 23 years at RG Barry's as a shoe binder. She was a faithful woman of God and a member of Living Savior Ministries. Helen enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, puzzle books, shopping and rides through the country with her family. She will be remembered for being a loving mother, her ornery personality and fun filled jokes. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Clark; sisters Joanne Fox, Edith Smith, Bertha Schaffer. Survived by her children, Donna (Tim) Taynor, Vicki Clark, Cliff Rorabugh, Connie Knox and Cindy Francisco; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors from 12-1pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 followed by funeral service at 1pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43204. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. For the safety of the community, the funeral home is only allowing 25 guests at a time and the family is asking everyone to wear a mask. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share condolences with the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.