|
|
Devaney, Helen
1932 - 2019
Helen Devaney, longtime resident of Columbus, Ohio passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 at Three Creeks Senior Living. Born on Dec 20, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Helen and Stanley Krysh. Helen retired from Columbus Public Schools after 40 years of service. She was a long time member of Christ the King Church. Helen enjoyed gardening at the church and in her own backyard. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Jolly and Ann Schuld-Conner; brothers William Krysh and infant Edward Krysh. She is survived by her children Kathy (Tom) Athey, Patti (Jim) Hoffman, John Devaney, and Terri (Dave) Aeling; sister Theresa Mihelich and sister-in-law Ida Krysh. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren and special friends Keith and Phil. Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Christ of King Church, 2777 E Livingston Ave., Columbus. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made the , 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019