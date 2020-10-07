1/1
Helen E. Hedges
1918 - 2020
Hedges, Helen E.
1918 - 2020
Helen Elizabeth Williamson Hedges, aged 101, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Westerville. She was born October 21, 1918 in Lancaster, Ohio, the first of six children of Samuel and Flavia (Eschbaugh) Williamson. Pre-deceased by Virgil Merrill Hedges, her beloved husband of almost 60 years and son Terry Michael Hedges. Helen is survived by son, Denny (Kay) Hedges of Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Greg (Cindy) Hedges of Denver, CO, Tamara Hedges (Tony Télémaque) of Palm Springs, CA, Kevin (Mindy) Hedges of Austin, TX, Amanda (Michael) Kunstmann of New Albany, OH, Tim (Marisa) Hedges of Lawrenceville, NJ, Christina Hedges (Patrick Gleason) of Columbus, OH; great-grandchildren, Grace Hedges, Alyssa and Owen Kunstmann, and Booker, Milo, and Noelle Hedges. Helen also leaves behind many dear friends, both old and new. While still a student at Amanda High School, she became dedicated to the ideas expressed in the hymn Living for Jesus a Life that is True. She lived out her faith, serving an active role in several churches over her long lifetime, leading junior church programs at South High E.U.B. Church in Columbus, then facilitating missionary support groups, working with United Methodist Women, and participating in Bible studies while a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Grove City. Helen married Virgil Hedges on October 24, 1937 in a small ceremony at her aunts home. Because Virgil was a skilled contractor, Helen lived in three different homes he built for her over the course of their marriage. Every home had a flower garden, well-tended by her green thumbs while she often thought of another hymn I Come to the Garden Alone. She was a gifted and natural cook and loved sharing her skills with her grateful family. She worked for 30 years (1953-83) in the Statistical Office at Lazarus downtown and helped train many of her younger colleagues. She loved to travel, which she and Virgil did extensively upon retirement. In later life she enjoyed the activities of the Grove City Senior Center, where she was a cast member in numerous productions of the Showstoppers Theatre Club. After losing her husband and later moving to an assisted living facility at age 98, she continued to witness for Christ, and enjoyed the visits of Pastor David Redding and other new friends from Central College Presbyterian Church. She appreciated the love and care she received from the staff of Paramount and from Bella Hospice attendants. The family will receive callers on Friday, Oct. 9 from 10-11am at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Rd.,Westerville 43081 followed by a graveside service at Amanda Township Cemetery on Amanda-Northern Rd. We respectfully ask any participants to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date when it is safe to gather in larger numbers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Helen's name to Red Bird Mission in Beverly, KY (a Christian Ministry in Appalachia at rbmission.org,) or The United Methodist Free Store, a mission of The Church for All People at 946 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH 43206.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Moreland Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
