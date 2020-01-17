|
|
Holter, Helen E.
1933 - 2020
Helen (Reckard) Holter, 86, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Helen enjoyed working for a number of years with her high school commercial teacher, Mrs. Smith, at the Board of Trustees Office at The Ohio State University, handling contracts and working with diplomas when called upon. As well, she enjoyed working with the 20 Year Club at Lazarus. She was an excellent cook and her baking skills won her several honors. She took pride in her yard, caring for her roses, and the annuals she planted. She was a member of the New Albany Plain Township Historical Society and enjoyed organizing class reunions for the Gahanna Lincoln Class of '51. In addition to her parents, Roy and Hazel (Miller) Reckard, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Edwin Holter, parents-in-law John and Nellie (Doran) Holter and son-in-law Wally House. She is survived by daughter, Sharla House; granddaughter, Michelle (Erich) Roush; grandson, Brent House; cousins, Janet Myers and Charles Glass; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, where a funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The James Cancer Institute. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020