Fronk, Helen
1938 - 2020
Helen P. Fronk, 82, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. There will be a private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery followed by a Memorial Mass at a later date. Friends may contribute in her memory to the charity of their choice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.