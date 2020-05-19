Helen Fronk
1938 - 2020
Helen P. Fronk, 82, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. There will be a private family interment at Resurrection Cemetery followed by a Memorial Mass at a later date. Friends may contribute in her memory to the charity of their choice. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
