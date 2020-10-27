Glock, Helen
1926 - 2020
Helen Tyma Glock, 94, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. Helen was born September 6, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Louis and Catherine Tyma. She attended South High School in Youngstown. Helen was a Rosie the Riveter and helped the American effort during World War II. She later worked at the General Electric Lamp Plant for 22 years before retiring in 1988 and loved to remind everyone that she was "retired." Helen's greatest joy was her family. She loved spending time with her family and friends while reminiscing over a cup of coffee and dessert, preferably chocolate. Helen had a beautiful smile and easy laugh that warmed a room and made everyone comfortable. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved son, Paul (Donna) Glock of Dublin; her cherished grandson, Trey Dailey of Boardman; her dear sons-in-law, Thomas Dailey of Boardman and Carl Martin of Leesburg, Florida. Helen was preceded in death by her beloved daughters Kathleen Ann Dailey and Joyce Carol Martin, her loving siblings Mary Myrianthes, Ann Lungu, Julia Humphries, Michael S. Tyma, John (Porky) Tyma and Steve Tyma. Helen was unpretentious with simple tastes and found many ways to help everyone around her. Helen adored her family. She maintained her independence her entire life with a little assistance from her loving family. She enjoyed music and her favorite song was "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers. She touched the hearts of all who knew and loved her. "She smiled the old familiar smile, and prayed to God to keep us safe from harm throughout the years, then she went to sleep."- Edgar Guest. The family will hold services to honor Helen at a later date.
