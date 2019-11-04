|
|
Hall, Helen
Helen M. Hall, age 98, of Columbus, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Columbus on July 14, 1921 to the late William and Minerva (Fields) Shepherd. She was a member of the Worthington HS Class of '39 and attended Ohio State University. She leaves behind to mourn her passing her children, William (Pharez) Dundar, Phillip Dunbar, Michael Dunbar, Diane Dunbar, Michele R. Belton (Joseph), Lauretta Prease (James IV) Minerva J. Williams, and Kay Woo; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was a member of the Clintonville Women's Ensemble, The Michael Frasier Ensemble, attended the Potter's House Church of God and the Church of Christ where the sang in the choir, and did missionary work. Friends may call on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Church of Christ of Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Avenue from 5-7pm, where a funeral service will be held at 7pm. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019