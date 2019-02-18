|
|
Hornbuckle, Helen
Helen Justine Hornbuckle, passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of January 16, 2019 in Temecula, CA where she had been residing since 2001. Helen was born in Inez, Kentucky to Lena Meeks (Wells) and Elbert Meeks. She attended Inez High School and upon graduating moved to Columbus where she worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell, the Union and Riverside Hospital until she retired upon the birth of her first grandchild. Family was the cornerstone of Helen's fruitful life. She was a beautiful, loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Mother-in-law and Sister-in-law. Helen was predeceased by her parents and sisters Jewell Ashley, Eva Livesay and Delphia Ellis. She is survived by her son, Stephan Schneider; daughter, Karen Fritts (Robin); grandchildren, Aaron (Gopi) and Brandon Fritts; great grandchildren, Jai and Dax Fritts; brothers-in-law, John Ashley and Bill Ellis; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held on or near March 27, 2019 which would have been Helen's 93rd birthday.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019