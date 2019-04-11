|
|
Brown, Helen Jane
1930 - 2019
Helen Jane Brown, 88, of the Gahanna area, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-5PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A funeral will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd, Columbus on Monday at 11AM. Committal will be held at Forest Cemetery, 905 N Court St., Circleville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to St. Luke Lutheran Church or NAMI at www.nami.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019